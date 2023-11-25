The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) take the court against the Clemson Tigers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Clemson vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 73.2 the Golden Hurricane allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.2 points, Clemson is 3-1.
  • Tulsa has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.
  • The 83.4 points per game the Golden Hurricane put up are 14.2 more points than the Tigers give up (69.2).
  • Tulsa is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
  • Clemson is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
  • The Golden Hurricane shoot 47.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Golden Hurricane's defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • MaKayla Elmore: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Maddi Cluse: 9.0 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ South Carolina L 109-40 Colonial Life Arena
11/19/2023 Longwood W 102-63 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Mississippi State L 81-78 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 UAPB - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

