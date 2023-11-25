In the contest between the James Madison Dukes and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, November 25 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Dukes to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+8.5) Toss Up (50.5) James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chanticleers have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Chanticleers are 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Coastal Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

Chanticleers games have gone over the point total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

Coastal Carolina games this season have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 6.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 7-4-0.

In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

Out of 11 Dukes games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The average point total for James Madison games this season is 50.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Chanticleers vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.3 18.9 34.5 16.3 31.8 22.0 Coastal Carolina 29.3 21.8 35.6 16.4 24.0 26.3

