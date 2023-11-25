The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

James Madison is totaling 425.6 yards per game offensively this year (39th in the FBS), and is allowing 330.5 yards per game (31st) on the other side of the ball. With 431.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Coastal Carolina ranks 31st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 60th, giving up 370.8 total yards per game.

We will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina James Madison 431.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (43rd) 370.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (26th) 163.5 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.7 (89th) 268 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.9 (19th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has put up 1,919 passing yards, or 174.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.4% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Braydon Bennett has rushed for 377 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 168 yards.

Ethan Vasko has been given 37 carries and totaled 273 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney paces his squad with 841 receiving yards on 60 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has racked up 721 receiving yards (65.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Jameson Tucker's 16 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 337 yards (30.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 3,089 yards passing for James Madison, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 306 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 87 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 559 rushing yards on 124 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has piled up 495 yards on 112 carries, scoring four times.

Elijah Sarratt's leads his squad with 969 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 catches (out of 86 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 48 passes for 952 yards (86.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles' 36 receptions have turned into 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.