Saturday's game that pits the Furman Paladins (3-3) versus the Binghamton Bearcats (2-4) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Paladins head into this matchup following a 68-63 loss to Appalachian State on Thursday.

Furman vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Furman vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 73, Binghamton 65

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Paladins' best win this season came in a 71-61 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on November 7.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Furman is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 301) on November 7

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 330) on November 14

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 15.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%

15.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64.1 FG% Sydney Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Niveya Henley: 11.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Tate Walters: 10.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 71.5 points per game (122nd in college basketball) and giving up 71.3 (290th in college basketball).

