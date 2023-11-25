The UAB Blazers (3-2) are favored (-5.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Furman vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman and its opponents have combined to score more than 154.5 points in three of four games this season.

Furman's matchups this season have a 161.4-point average over/under, 6.9 more points than this game's total.

Furman is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Furman was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Paladins have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +195 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Furman vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 1 25% 70.2 153.6 69.4 147.4 144.5 Furman 3 75% 83.4 153.6 78.0 147.4 153.3

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins score 14.0 more points per game (83.4) than the Blazers give up to opponents (69.4).

Furman is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Furman vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 2-2-0 0-1 3-1-0 Furman 1-3-0 0-0 3-1-0

Furman vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Furman 17-2 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 8-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

