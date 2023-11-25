Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Grambling Tigers and Southern Jaguars match up at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Tigers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Grambling vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-3.9) 46.5 Grambling 25, Southern 21

Week 13 Predictions

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Tigers games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Last season, four Jaguars games hit the over.

Tigers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 29.4 28.7 36.3 26 25.7 37 Southern 22.8 20.1 23.7 20.8 19.3 19.3

