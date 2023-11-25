The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

LSU owns the 84th-ranked defense this season (27.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking best with 46.8 points per game. Texas A&M's defense ranks 26th in the FBS with 19.5 points given up per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by putting up 34.5 points per contest.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN, keep reading.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

LSU vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

LSU Texas A&M 562.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.0 (55th) 410.9 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (5th) 218.8 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 343.5 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (43rd) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,578 yards (325.3 ypg) on 220-of-303 passing with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,014 rushing yards on 124 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (57.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 catches (out of 115 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 1,021-yard season so far with 14 touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes on 70 targets.

Kyren Lacy's 23 grabs have yielded 449 yards and six touchdowns.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has compiled 1,452 yards on 62.1% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has rushed for 505 yards on 92 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Le'Veon Moss has taken 87 carries and totaled 439 yards with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith leads his squad with 736 receiving yards on 45 receptions with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has caught 38 passes and compiled 514 receiving yards (46.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jahdae Walker has racked up 373 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

