Duquesne, Saint Francis (PA), Week 13 NEC Football Power Rankings
Week 13 of the college football season is here. To find out how every NEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Duquesne
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: W 26-14 vs Merrimack
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd
- Last Game: W 49-14 vs Cent. Conn. St.
3. Merrimack
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th
- Last Game: L 26-14 vs Duquesne
4. LIU Post
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
- Last Game: L 40-23 vs Stonehill
5. Stonehill
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th
- Last Game: W 40-23 vs LIU Post
6. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: L 31-3 vs UConn
7. Wagner
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
- Last Game: W 48-21 vs Post
8. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: L 49-14 vs Saint Francis (PA)
