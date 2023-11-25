The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 38% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Carolina State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 25th.

The Bulldogs average just 3.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (63.6).

When it scores more than 63.6 points, South Carolina State is 2-2.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina State put up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 87.2.

At home, South Carolina State knocked down 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule