The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) meet the Missouri State Bears (0-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Information

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jonathan Mogbo: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 325th 65.6 Points Scored 73.4 134th 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th 289th 11.7 Assists 14.0 105th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 15.4 358th

