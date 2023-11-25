The Missouri State Bears (4-1) are heavily favored (-21.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 146.5 in the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -21.5 146.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 146.5 points in four of five outings.

South Carolina State's games this year have had a 149.3-point total on average, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

South Carolina State (3-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 80% of the time, 20% less often than Missouri State (4-1-0) this year.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 2 40% 71.2 138.7 63.6 145.4 138.7 South Carolina State 4 80% 67.5 138.7 81.8 145.4 154.5

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 63.6 the Bears allow to opponents.

South Carolina State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 South Carolina State 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State South Carolina State 10-4 Home Record 4-6 5-8 Away Record 1-19 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

