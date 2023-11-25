The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Terriers allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville is 2-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 93rd.

The 89.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 4.8 more points than the Terriers allow (84.4).

UNC Asheville has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.4 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UNC Asheville posted 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did away from home (71.9).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than in away games (72.9).

At home, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to in away games (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule