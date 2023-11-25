The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Terriers allow to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville is 2-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 93rd.
  • The 89.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 4.8 more points than the Terriers allow (84.4).
  • UNC Asheville has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.4 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, UNC Asheville posted 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did away from home (71.9).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than in away games (72.9).
  • At home, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to in away games (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Carolina University W 117-54 Kimmel Arena
11/18/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 114-59 Kimmel Arena
11/24/2023 Lipscomb L 86-75 Bell Centre
11/25/2023 Wofford - Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky - Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) - Kimmel Arena

