The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. Wofford matchup in this article.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-4.5) 152.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Asheville (-5.5) 152.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Betting Trends

UNC Asheville is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

So far this season, each of the Bulldogs games has hit the over.

Wofford has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Terriers' four games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.