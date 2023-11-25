Saturday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (2-3) versus the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at Bell Centre has a projected final score of 86-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 86, UNC Asheville 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-9.9)

Wofford (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

UNC Asheville has gone 0-3-0 against the spread, while Wofford's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 3-0-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terriers have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13 points per game. They're putting up 89.2 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and are giving up 76.2 per contest to rank 281st in college basketball.

The 36.2 rebounds per game UNC Asheville averages rank 93rd in the country, and are 4.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents grab per outing.

UNC Asheville knocks down 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.2 (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Bulldogs average 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (51st in college basketball), and give up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (219th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.2 (48th in college basketball).

