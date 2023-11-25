Looking to see how the one game with MEAC teams played out in Week 13 of the college football slate?. Check out the article below to see the top performers and results from that game.

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond

Week 13 MEAC Results

Richmond 49 North Carolina Central 27

Richmond Leaders

Passing: Kyle Wickersham (16-for-23, 291 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kyle Wickersham (16-for-23, 291 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Savon Smith (15 ATT, 73 YDS, 2 TDs)

Savon Smith (15 ATT, 73 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jerry Garcia Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

North Carolina Central Leaders

Passing: Davius Richard (16-for-27, 262 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Davius Richard (16-for-27, 262 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Richard (18 ATT, 51 YDS, 3 TDs)

Richard (18 ATT, 51 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Devin Smith (10 TAR, 6 REC, 202 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Richmond North Carolina Central 506 Total Yards 330 291 Passing Yards 262 215 Rushing Yards 68 1 Turnovers 1

