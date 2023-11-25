Saturday's contest that pits the San Jose State Spartans (3-3) versus the Winthrop Eagles (3-3) at Haas Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-51 in favor of San Jose State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

Last time out, the Eagles lost 84-32 to Texas A&M on Friday.

Winthrop vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Winthrop vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 65, Winthrop 51

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 346 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 54-45, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Eagles have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Winthrop is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 346) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 8.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Ronaltha Marc: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Blessing Okoh: 5.5 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

5.5 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Leonor Paisana: 8.2 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 9.0 points per game (scoring 53.8 points per game to rank 326th in college basketball while giving up 62.8 per outing to rank 163rd in college basketball) and have a -54 scoring differential overall.

