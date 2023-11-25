The San Jose State Spartans (3-3) will play the Winthrop Eagles (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET.

Winthrop vs. San Jose State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 8.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Ryce: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Blessing Okoh: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Leonor Paisana: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

