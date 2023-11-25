Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (2-3) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) facing off at Bell Centre (on November 25) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 86-76 victory for Wofford.

The game has no line set.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 86, UNC Asheville 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-9.9)

Wofford (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

UNC Asheville has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Wofford is 1-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-0-0 and the Terriers are 3-1-0.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 138th in college basketball, while allowing 84.4 per outing, 348th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential.

The 31.8 rebounds per game Wofford accumulates rank 248th in the nation, 1.4 fewer than the 33.2 its opponents pull down.

Wofford knocks down 10.0 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

Wofford has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 10.0 it forces (315th in college basketball).

