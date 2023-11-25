Wofford vs. UNC Asheville November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2) will face the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|114th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
