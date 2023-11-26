Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Thielen's stats on this page.
In the passing game, Thielen has been targeted 97 times, with season stats of 726 yards on 76 receptions (9.6 per catch) and four TDs. He also has one carry for six yards.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Panthers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|97
|76
|726
|274
|4
|9.6
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|8
|74
|0
