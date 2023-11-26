Will Adam Thielen Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 12?
When Adam Thielen suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)
- This campaign Thielen has 76 receptions (97 targets), leading his squad with 726 yards (72.6 per game) plus four TDs.
- Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Adam Thielen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|8
|74
|0
