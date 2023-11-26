The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Skjei's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brady Skjei vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Skjei has averaged 20:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In two of 19 games this year, Skjei has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Skjei has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Skjei has an assist in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 13 Points 3 2 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

