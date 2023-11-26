The Stony Brook Seawolves versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one of six games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that has a CAA team in play.

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Vermont Catamounts vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 11:00 AM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UNC Wilmington Seahawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Brown Bears at Monmouth Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Florida International Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Stony Brook Seawolves at Minnesota Golden Gophers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Towson Tigers vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 -

