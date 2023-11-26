CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one of six games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that has a CAA team in play.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vermont Catamounts vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|11:00 AM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UNC Wilmington Seahawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Brown Bears at Monmouth Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|William & Mary Tribe at Florida International Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Stony Brook Seawolves at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Towson Tigers vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats
|3:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
