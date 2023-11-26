The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.

The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 35th.

The Cougars score only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Golden Flashes give up to opponents (71.7).

Charleston (SC) is 1-1 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.

At home, the Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.3.

At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%) as well.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule