The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.
  • The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 35th.
  • The Cougars score only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Golden Flashes give up to opponents (71.7).
  • Charleston (SC) is 1-1 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.
  • At home, the Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.3.
  • At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%) as well.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Vermont L 73-64 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Wyoming L 67-60 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Coastal Carolina W 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

