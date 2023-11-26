How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.
- The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 35th.
- The Cougars score only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Golden Flashes give up to opponents (71.7).
- Charleston (SC) is 1-1 when it scores more than 71.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.
- At home, the Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.3.
- At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|L 73-64
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wyoming
|L 67-60
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.