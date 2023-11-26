Sunday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) matching up at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 80, Charleston (SC) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-8.9)

Kent State (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Kent State has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Charleston (SC)'s ATS record this season is 0-5-0. The Golden Flashes have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 4.8 points per game, with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (270th in college basketball), and allow 74.2 per outing (255th in college basketball).

The 35.0 rebounds per game Charleston (SC) accumulates rank 125th in the country, 2.2 more than the 32.8 its opponents pull down.

Charleston (SC) connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 24.4% rate (348th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Charleston (SC) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 12.6 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (168th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.