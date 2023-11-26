Chuba Hubbard has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have given up 112.3 rushing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Hubbard has taken 104 carries for a team-best 408 yards (40.8 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone one time. Hubbard has also caught 23 passes for 118 yards (11.8 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Titans

Hubbard vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Titans is allowing 112.3 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

The Titans' defense ranks 13th in the NFL with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the rushing yards over in six of 10 opportunities (60.0%).

The Panthers have passed 61.7% of the time and run 38.3% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 44.3% of his team's 235 rushing attempts this season (104).

Hubbard has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 10 games played.

He has scored one of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

He has 15 red zone rushing carries (46.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

Hubbard, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has received 7.1% of his team's 378 passing attempts this season (27 targets).

He has 118 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 134th in league play with 4.4 yards per target.

Hubbard, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

