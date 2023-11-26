The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) will visit the Clemson Tigers (4-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions put up 9.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69.9).

When it scores more than 69.9 points, UAPB is 1-2.

Clemson is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 79.8 points.

The Tigers average only 2.1 fewer points per game (75.7) than the Golden Lions give up (77.8).

Clemson has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Dayshanette Harris: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG% MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

