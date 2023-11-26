The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Coastal Carolina had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 134th.
  • Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were 7.4 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
  • When Coastal Carolina totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-12.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
  • The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game last year at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).
  • Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Wichita State L 86-77 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Furman L 89-80 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Charleston (SC) L 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central - HTC Center
11/29/2023 South Carolina Upstate - HTC Center
12/2/2023 Winthrop - HTC Center

