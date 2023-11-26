Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|290th
|74
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|14.8
|348th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.