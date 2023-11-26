When the Tennessee Titans meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, DeAndre Hopkins will be up against a Panthers pass defense featuring Sam Franklin Jr.. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Titans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 89.5 9.0 19 77 8.36

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Sam Franklin Jr. Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins' team-high 650 yards as a receiver have come on 42 receptions (out of 78 targets) with four touchdowns.

In the air, Tennessee has passed for the fifth-lowest amount of yards in the league at 1,810, or 181.0 per game.

The Titans' scoring average on offense ranks just 27th in the league, at 16.8 points per game.

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 28.9 times per game, which is third in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Titans pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (56.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Sam Franklin Jr. & the Panthers' Defense

Sam Franklin Jr. leads the team with one interception, while also recording 23 tackles and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by giving up 179.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this season, the Panthers' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 28th in the NFL with 27.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks sixth with 3,086 total yards allowed (308.6 per game).

Two players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Sam Franklin Jr. Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Sam Franklin Jr. Rec. Targets 78 16 Def. Targets Receptions 42 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.5 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 650 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.0 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 138 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

