Falcons vs. Saints Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the New Orleans Saints will visit the Atlanta Falcons.
Most of the best contributors for the Saints and the Falcons will have player props available for this matchup.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|196.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-128)
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|236.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Taysom Hill
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|36.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|A.T. Perry
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
