The Atlanta Falcons' (4-6) injury report ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-5) currently features six players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 26 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last time out, the Falcons lost 25-23 to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints enter this matchup following a 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Heinicke QB Hamstring Questionable Mack Hollins WR Ankle Out Younghoe Koo K Back Did Not Participate In Practice Calais Campbell DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Dee Alford CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Hurst OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Ankle Out Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Questionable Blake Grupe K Groin Full Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Falcons Season Insights

With 335.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank 15th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank eighth, surrendering 308.8 total yards per contest.

With 18.9 points per game on offense, the Falcons rank 24th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th, allowing 21.7 points per contest.

With 204.9 passing yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, giving up 200.4 passing yards per game.

With 130.4 rushing yards per game on offense, Atlanta ranks seventh in the NFL. On defense it ranks 14th, allowing 108.4 rushing yards per contest.

The Falcons sport a -6 turnover margin this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)

Saints (-1.5) Moneyline: Saints (-125), Falcons (+105)

Saints (-125), Falcons (+105) Total: 41.5 points

