Falcons vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 12
The Atlanta Falcons' (4-6) injury report ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-5) currently features six players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 26 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Last time out, the Falcons lost 25-23 to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Saints enter this matchup following a 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dee Alford
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Hurst
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Blake Grupe
|K
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Falcons Season Insights
- With 335.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank 15th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank eighth, surrendering 308.8 total yards per contest.
- With 18.9 points per game on offense, the Falcons rank 24th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th, allowing 21.7 points per contest.
- With 204.9 passing yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, giving up 200.4 passing yards per game.
- With 130.4 rushing yards per game on offense, Atlanta ranks seventh in the NFL. On defense it ranks 14th, allowing 108.4 rushing yards per contest.
- The Falcons sport a -6 turnover margin this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
Falcons vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-125), Falcons (+105)
- Total: 41.5 points
