Will Hayden Hurst Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 12 contest against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Hurst's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Hurst's season stats include 184 yards on 18 receptions (10.2 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 32 times.
Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 76 Rec; 726 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hurst 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|18
|184
|67
|1
|10.2
Hurst Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|41
|1
|Week 2
|Saints
|3
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|4
|2
|14
|0
