The Charlotte Hornets (5-9) are monitoring six players on the injury report ahead of their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Orlando Magic (11-5) at Amway Center, which starts at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hornets took care of business in their most recent outing 117-114 against the Wizards on Wednesday. LaMelo Ball's team-high 34 points paced the Hornets in the win.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee Terry Rozier PG Questionable Groin 22.0 4.0 5.0 Nick Richards C Questionable Concussion 8.5 5.9 0.4 P.J. Washington PF Questionable Foot 14.8 5.0 1.9

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE

