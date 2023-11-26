How to Watch the Hornets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (11-5) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Hornets.
Hornets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Hornets vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Hornets Injury Report
|Magic vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Magic vs Hornets Prediction
|Magic vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Magic vs Hornets Player Props
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- Charlotte has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at ninth.
- The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 106.8 the Magic give up.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Charlotte is 5-6.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (111.3) than on the road (118.6), but also concede fewer at home (120.1) than away (124.4).
- In 2023-24 Charlotte is conceding 4.3 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (124.4).
- The Hornets pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Nick Richards
|Out
|Concussion
|P.J. Washington
|Questionable
|Foot
|Terry Rozier
|Questionable
|Groin
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
