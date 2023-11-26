The Orlando Magic (11-5) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on November 26, 2023.

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Magic Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at ninth.

The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 106.8 the Magic give up.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Charlotte is 5-6.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (111.3) than on the road (118.6), but also concede fewer at home (120.1) than away (124.4).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is conceding 4.3 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (124.4).

The Hornets pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (25.2).

Hornets Injuries