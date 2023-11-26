Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 26?
Can we expect Martin Necas finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Necas has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Necas' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
