MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Five games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature a MEAC team, including the matchup between the Norfolk State Spartans and the Colgate Raiders.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Norfolk State Spartans vs. Colgate Raiders
|11:00 AM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|George Mason Patriots at Coppin State Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Manhattan Jaspers at Howard Bison
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|UMBC Retrievers at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Duke Blue Devils
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
