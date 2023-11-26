Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 179.2 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

So far this campaign, Westbrook-Ikhine has hauled in 20 passes on 31 targets for 240 yards and three TDs, averaging 26.7 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Panthers

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Westbrook-Ikhine will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers concede 179.2 passing yards per contest.

The Panthers have the No. 13 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.3 per game).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 10.7% of his team's target share (31 targets on 289 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (62nd in NFL play), racking up 240 yards on 31 passes thrown his way.

Westbrook-Ikhine has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Westbrook-Ikhine (five red zone targets) has been targeted 15.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

