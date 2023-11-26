How to Watch Panthers vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will attempt to halt their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights
- The Panthers score 16.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Titans allow (21.4).
- The Panthers average 76.4 fewer yards per game (266.7) than the Titans allow per matchup (343.1).
- Carolina rushes for 92.3 yards per game, 20 fewer than the 112.3 Tennessee allows per contest.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (7).
Panthers Away Performance
- In road games, the Panthers score 19 points per game and concede 32.2. That's more than they score (16.3) and concede (27.5) overall.
- On the road, the Panthers rack up 302 yards per game and give up 348.4. That's more than they gain (266.7) and allow (308.6) overall.
- On the road, Carolina accumulates 212.4 passing yards per game and gives up 202.4. That's more than it gains (174.4) and allows (179.2) overall.
- The Panthers accumulate 89.6 rushing yards per game away from home (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 146 away from home (16.6 more than overall).
- The Panthers convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 36.1% in road games (0.4% lower than overall).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 27-13
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|at Chicago
|L 16-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|Dallas
|L 33-10
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|-
