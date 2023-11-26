The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will attempt to halt their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

The Panthers score 16.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Titans allow (21.4).

The Panthers average 76.4 fewer yards per game (266.7) than the Titans allow per matchup (343.1).

Carolina rushes for 92.3 yards per game, 20 fewer than the 112.3 Tennessee allows per contest.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (7).

Panthers Away Performance

In road games, the Panthers score 19 points per game and concede 32.2. That's more than they score (16.3) and concede (27.5) overall.

On the road, the Panthers rack up 302 yards per game and give up 348.4. That's more than they gain (266.7) and allow (308.6) overall.

On the road, Carolina accumulates 212.4 passing yards per game and gives up 202.4. That's more than it gains (174.4) and allows (179.2) overall.

The Panthers accumulate 89.6 rushing yards per game away from home (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 146 away from home (16.6 more than overall).

The Panthers convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 36.1% in road games (0.4% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Indianapolis L 27-13 CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago L 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.