Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. There are prop bets for Aho available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Sebastian Aho vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Aho has averaged 16:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Aho has a goal in five games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 16 games this season, Aho has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 16 games this season, Aho has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Aho has an implied probability of 71.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 3 16 Points 3 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

