On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Teuvo Teravainen going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In seven of 19 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Teravainen averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

