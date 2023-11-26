Check out best bets for when two struggling teams meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as the Tennessee Titans (3-7) look to end their three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.

When is Titans vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Titans are the bet in this game. They're favored by 7.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 3.5).
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 64.3% chance to win.
  • The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -180 or shorter.
  • The Panthers have won one of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Carolina has not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (-3.5)
  • The Titans are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-7-1).
  • In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Carolina owns an ATS record of 2-6.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (36.5)
  • Tennessee and Carolina combine to average 3.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 36.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.4 more points per game (48.9) than this game's total of 36.5 points.
  • Three of the Titans' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).
  • The teams have hit the over in three of the Panthers' 10 games with a set total.

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 214.3 6 3.8 0

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
9 187.0 9 15.3 0

