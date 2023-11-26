The Tennessee Titans will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Most of the key contributors for the Titans and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this game.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +380

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Adam Thielen Touchdown Odds

Thielen Odds to Score First TD: +900

Thielen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 72.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 55.5 (-113) Will Levis 195.5 (-113) - - Chris Moore - - 15.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 21.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 22.5 (-113) 16.5 (-115) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 17.5 (-113)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darrell Demont Chark Jr. - - 24.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 66.5 (-113) Miles Sanders - 27.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Tommy Tremble - - 17.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 44.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Bryce Young 198.5 (-113) - - Jonathan Mingo - - 27.5 (-113)

