How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will try to end their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Titans Insights
- This year, the Titans score 10.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Panthers surrender (27.5).
- The Titans average 286 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 308.6 the Panthers give up per outing.
- Tennessee rushes for 105 yards per game, 24.4 fewer than the 129.4 Carolina allows per outing.
- The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (7).
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans' average points scored in home games (24.5) is higher than their overall average (16.8). But their average points allowed at home (18.5) is lower than overall (21.4).
- The Titans rack up 337.3 yards per game at home (51.3 more than their overall average), and give up 313.8 at home (29.3 less than overall).
- Tennessee's average yards passing at home (189.3) is higher than its overall average (181). And its average yards conceded at home (210.8) is lower than overall (230.8).
- At home, the Titans accumulate 148 rushing yards per game and give up 103. That's more than they gain overall (105), and less than they allow (112.3).
- The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in home games (40%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (29.6%) is lower than overall (40%).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 20-16
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 20-6
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
