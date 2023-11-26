UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) will meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK
- Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Akot: 10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|183rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|74.4
|114th
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
