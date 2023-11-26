The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
  • UNC Asheville has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 105th.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 88.5 points per game, 15 more points than the 73.5 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Asheville scored more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (71.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
  • At home, UNC Asheville sunk 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 114-59 Kimmel Arena
11/24/2023 Lipscomb L 86-75 Bell Centre
11/25/2023 Wofford W 85-82 Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky - Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) - Kimmel Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.