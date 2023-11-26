How to Watch Western Carolina vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Catamounts had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
- Western Carolina went 11-1 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 229th.
- Last year, the Catamounts put up 73.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions allowed.
- Western Carolina had a 12-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.3 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.2 more points than it averaged away from home (67.7).
- Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last year, giving up 65.8 points per game, compared to 73.3 on the road.
- In home games, Western Carolina drained 2.2 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than away from home (7.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (31%).
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|W 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
