Sunday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (2-4) against the Lipscomb Bisons (4-3) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 82-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM on November 26.

The game has no set line.

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

1:30 PM ET Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 82, Lipscomb 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-4.0)

Wofford (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Wofford has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Lipscomb is 4-1-0. Both the Terriers and the Bisons are 4-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 84.5 per outing (349th in college basketball).

Wofford records 33.8 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Wofford hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (8.2). It is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc (178th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.3%.

The Terriers record 95.8 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball), while giving up 103.3 points per 100 possessions (347th in college basketball).

Wofford has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.7 per game (229th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.2 (335th in college basketball).

