The Wofford Terriers (2-4) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5 points.

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -5.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Wofford and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points in three of five games this season.

The average over/under for Wofford's outings this season is 162.8, 7.3 more points than this game's point total.

Wofford has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Wofford was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Terriers have not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wofford has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 3 60% 84.4 162.7 76.9 161.4 147.3 Wofford 3 60% 78.3 162.7 84.5 161.4 145.9

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 78.3 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 76.9 the Bisons allow to opponents.

Wofford is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 76.9 points.

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 4-1-0 1-0 4-1-0 Wofford 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Wofford 13-2 Home Record 12-4 7-11 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

