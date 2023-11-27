South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Berkeley County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hanahan High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
